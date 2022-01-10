Left Menu

Three trapped inside chemical reactor at Mumbai factory; one dies after inhaling toxic vapours, 2 hospitalised

One person died and two others were hospitalised on Monday after they inhaled toxic vapours while cleaning a reactor used for chemical processes at a factory located in an industrial area in suburban Ghatkopar, a Fire Brigade official said.

Updated: 10-01-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:32 IST
One person died and two others were hospitalised on Monday after they inhaled toxic vapours while cleaning a reactor used for chemical processes at a factory located in an industrial area in suburban Ghatkopar, a Fire Brigade official said. Three persons had entered the reactor, which was used for some chemical processes, for cleaning in a factory located in the Kurla Industrial Estate in Narayan Nagar area around 8.15 am. But, they got trapped inside the reactor and subsequently fell unconscious after inhaling toxic vapours, he said. "We had sent our officers with a team there. The team entered the reactor wearing a breathing apparatus. The trapped people were rescued in a semiconscious condition," the official said, adding that the trio was then rushed to a hospital. Two fire engines, a special rescue vehicle, and a hazmat vehicle with special breathing apparatus were sent for the rescue operation after receiving the distress call, he added.

Earlier in the day, civic officials had said that methanol and cyanuric chloride was leaked in the Kurla industrial estate. The three people were rushed to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital where doctors declared one of them as brought dead, a civic official said.

The deceased was identified as Ramnivas Saroj (36).

The two other persons, Rubin Solkar (36) and Sarvansh Sonavane (25), were undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be stable, the official added.

