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Clash of Rallies: Akhilesh Yadav's Political Fight in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Dadri as a 'flop show,' citing lack of public support and alleging opportunistic politics. Deputy Chief Ministers Maurya and Pathak accused Yadav of fostering chaos and superstition while failing to connect with communities, particularly the Gurjar community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2026 00:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 00:35 IST
Clash of Rallies: Akhilesh Yadav's Political Fight in Noida
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In an escalating war of words, Uttar Pradesh government leaders labeled Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent rally in Dadri a 'flop show.' They claimed the event was poorly attended and underscored people's growing dissatisfaction with Yadav's alleged caste-led political maneuvering.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya highlighted Yadav's past tenure as chaotic, criticizing his rally for being infiltrated by elements like 'land mafia' and accusing him of driving industrial activity away from the state. Maurya expressed concerns that SP's return to power would reinstate 'goonda raj.'

This political skirmish comes on the heels of Noida International Airport's inauguration, inaugurated by PM Modi. Yadav countered these accusations, asserting BJP's recent airport rallies were staged and warned that constitutional threats persist as long as the BJP remains in power.

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