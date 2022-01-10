IsDB carries out cataract treatment campaigns under AFAB in Chad

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) (www.IsDB.org) and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD) in partnership with the Ministry of Health in Chad carried out two cataract treatment campaigns under the second phase (Generation II) of the Alliance to Fight Avoidable Blindness (AFAB). In this regard, two cataract surgeries campaigns were conducted in the cities of Oum Hadjer and Abéché in Chad.

These campaigns were implemented by the National Program for Control of Blindness (NPCB) with financial support of The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).

The two campaigns resulted in providing: vision screening to 11,000 patients, from which 1,020 patients benefited from cataract surgeries, and post-surgical care.

Dr. ISSA Doubragne, Minister of the Economy and Development Planning in Chad stated: "I am delighted with the IsDB's support under the Second Generation of AFAB. This initiative is in line with Chad national priorities, and it supports the National Program for Control of Blindness (PNLC) to achieve its objectives. the AFAB has enabled thousands of Chadians to benefit from eye care. In this regard, I would like to thank the IsDB and BADEA for their support to providing eye care to the vulnerable communities in Chad. "

Cheick Mahamat Assileck, from the city of Oum Hadjer, who suffered from blindness for 6 years and benefited from the campaign, stated: "I haven't been able to see for the past 6 years due to a double cataract. My life has been turned upside down, I had to stay at home. I stopped my work as teacher in Quranic school, but thanks to Allah, I have got my sight back after benefiting from this cataract surgery campaign. I am so happy to resume teaching Quran again to the children of my village. Myself and my students are making Duaa for the IsDB, ISFD, BADEA and ministry of health teams for this generous act".

To build on the success of the First Generation, the IsDB and the ISFD decided to introduce the Second Generation of the Alliance that aims to benefit 13 IsDB Member Countries, namely Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Somalia, and Togo.

(With Inputs from APO)