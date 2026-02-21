Minor Clash Unfolds During Shivaji Jayanti Festivities

A minor scuffle erupted between two communities during Shivaji Jayanti celebrations in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, police confirmed on Saturday. The conflict, triggered by objections to loud music, occurred in the Gokul Nagar area of Ravur village while people celebrated at the Ganesh Katte late Thursday.

Tension rose when members of one community protested the loud volume of music played by others enjoying the festivities. An altercation ensued, escalating into a physical fight with sticks and stones, resulting in minor injuries to three or four individuals, according to police reports.

Wadi police swiftly intervened to control the situation, and no formal complaints have since been filed. Authorities continue to monitor the village to prevent further incidents, following previous communal clashes in Bagalkote during similar celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)