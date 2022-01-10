Left Menu

Brazil's CSN halts mining operations due to heavy rainfall

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 18:49 IST
Brazilian miner CSN Mineracao SA said on Monday it has halted operations at its Casa de Pedra mine due to heavy rainfall in southeastern Brazil, adding that port operations at the Itaguai coal terminal were also suspended.

The move adds to stoppages announced earlier in the day by miners Vale and Mineracao Usiminas for the same reason.

Shares in CSN Mineracao fell 2.2% in early morning trading, while its parent-company Companhia Siderurgica Nacional was trading down 3.8%.

