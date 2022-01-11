Left Menu

Heathrow hit by Omicron cancellations in December

"There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routes - the aviation industry will only fully recover when these are all lifted and there is no risk that they will be reimposed at short notice, a situation which is likely to be years away," Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 13:21 IST
Heathrow hit by Omicron cancellations in December
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's biggest airport Heathrow handled 19.4 million passengers in 2021, less than one quarter of pre-pandemic levels and lower than 2020, after Omicron sparked a run of cancellations in December.

The airport to the west of London said on Tuesday that at least 600,000 passengers cancelled travel plans from Heathrow in December as new travel restrictions came into force. Britain's airports have been buffeted through the pandemic by waves of infections and travel restrictions that were introduced often at short notice, requiring passengers to take expensive tests or isolate to avoid spreading the virus.

The airport said "significant doubt" remained over the speed of any recovery, with industry body IATA suggesting that passenger numbers will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2025. Heathrow handled 80.9 million customers in 2019 and 22.1 million in 2020.

The group said that sparked enormous uncertainty for the UK aviation regulator in its role of setting passenger charges for the next five years, an issue that has enraged airlines as both sides try to recover from the pandemic. "There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routes - the aviation industry will only fully recover when these are all lifted and there is no risk that they will be reimposed at short notice, a situation which is likely to be years away," Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022