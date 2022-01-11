Left Menu

GMR Infra starts trading on bourses as pure-play airport biz company

GPUILs shares will start trading independently on the stock exchange in February 2022 after approvals from Sebi stock exchanges, it noted.GIL had on December 23 said it has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal for the restructuring plan involving the demerger of the non-airport business.GMR Infrastructure had unveiled the rejig plan on August 27, 2020, to simplify the corporate holding structure and to attract sector-specific global investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 17:57 IST
GMR Infra starts trading on bourses as pure-play airport biz company
  • Country:
  • India

GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) has started trading at the stock exchanges as a pure-play airport sector company from Tuesday onwards, according to a statement.

''GIL shares started trading today ex-GPUIL. This is post the demerger of non-airports business of GIL into GMR Power and Urban Infrastructure Limited (GPUIL),'' the statement said.

With GIL, for the first time, investors now have the opportunity to invest in the airport sector in the country, GMR's said in the statement.

Airports in Delhi and Hyderabad are managed and operated by GIL currently. Moreover, the company is building a new airport at Mopa in Goa and at Crete in Greece.

With the demerger, the existing shareholders of GIL will receive one equity share of Rs 5 (face value) each of GPUIL for holding 10 equity shares of Rs 1 (face value) share of each GIL, the statement noted.

The demerger happened through a vertical split and resulted in listed companies – GIL and GPUIL – and mirror shareholding of the both, it added.

''All the existing shareholders of GIL will become shareholders of GPUIL in the same proportion. GPUIL's shares will start trading independently on the stock exchange in February 2022 after approvals from Sebi/ stock exchanges,'' it noted.

GIL had on December 23 said it has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal for the restructuring plan involving the demerger of the non-airport business.

GMR Infrastructure had unveiled the rejig plan on August 27, 2020, to simplify the corporate holding structure and to attract sector-specific global investors. PTI DSP HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022