TCS shares fall ahead of Q3 results, buyback proposal

The share price of Tata Consultancy Services declined by more than one per cent on Wednesday ahead of the third quarter financial result announcement by the country's largest IT firm.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 13:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The share price of Tata Consultancy Services declined by more than one per cent on Wednesday ahead of the third quarter financial result announcement by the country's largest IT firm. TCS started the day on a positive note at Rs 3927.80. However, the stock witnessed selling pressure later in the day and fell to a low of Rs 3863.50.

At 12.46 am, at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) the share of TCS was trading at Rs 3864.95, which is 1.30 per cent lower from its previous day's close at Rs 3915.80. Along with the third quarter financial results the company's Board is also scheduled to announce its decision on the share buyback on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

