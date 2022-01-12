Left Menu

Mensa acquires majority stake in aromatherapy and natural personal care brand Florona

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 15:21 IST
Mensa acquires majority stake in aromatherapy and natural personal care brand Florona
  • Country:
  • India

Mensa Brands has acquired majority stake in aromatherapy and natural personal care brand Florona for an undisclosed amount.

Florona is a bestselling brand in the US and Canada and offers more than 70 types of natural oils, including essential oils for diffusers as well as cold-pressed carrier oils, a joint statement said on Wednesday. Mensa Brands Founder and CEO Ananth Narayanan said, ''The natural personal care market is growing exponentially across the globe and together we are building a leading brand in the segment.'' ''We are confident that with our technology, operations, and digital brand-building expertise, we can grow the brand 10X in the next 5 years,'' he added.

It plans to launch a range of aromatherapy bath products and natural skincare and haircare solutions and expand its presence to new markets, he further said.

Aayush Gupta, founder of Florona, said, ''I believe it is the perfect time to build a world-class personal care brand from India and with the Mensa team we are primed to achieve our goal.'' India is one of the largest exporters of essential oils, worth around USD 250 million in 2021.

Mensa Brands is building a tech-led house of brands by investing in and scaling up digital-first brands across diverse categories including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases; Trudeau says Canada has enough vaccines for all Canadians to get fourth dose and more

Health News Roundup: China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022