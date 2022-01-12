EIB partners with One World Media to celebrate best underreported stories

For the second year, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is partnering with One World Media to celebrate the best underreported stories from around the world. One World Media is an NGO dedicated to supporting accurate and creative reporting of development issues that break through stereotypes, change the narrative and connect people across cultures.

The EIB is sponsoring an award designed to celebrate excellence in media coverage of stories featuring solutions by and for women to the current challenges. This award is open to media, including broadcast, digital, audio, film or print, that explores women's solutions in the global south: solutions that address the impact of climate change and protect the environment, solutions that increase access to education and health care, or solutions that empower women.

One World Media's patron, Jon Snow of Channel 4, said: "Since 1988, the One World Media Awards have recognised more than 1000 journalists and filmmakers, setting the standard for international reporting. These are some of the greatest storytellers of our generation helping us to understand the issues and solutions of the world around us."

Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President having gender equality in his oversight, added: "At the EIB, through our investment, we aim at tackling deep-rooted gender inequalities, while strengthening the resilience and adaptive capacity of women and girls worldwide. Our participation in the 2X Challenge and our SheInvest initiative have shown us that investing in women can help solve the climate and economic crisis. We need more stories showing the way".

EIB Secretary General Marjut Falkstedt, who will be one of the judges of the Women's solutions award said: "I am extremely proud to be backing this award for excellent media coverage of women's solutions. We need stories showing replicable examples of initiatives, small or big, that can help society to tackle challenges such as climate change and the current pandemic. I truly believe that women are leading the way and I hope this award will contribute to share their good ideas and inspire us all".

The One World Media Awards are now open for entries until the 10th of February 2022 and the award campaign will last until June 2022, providing a platform to share stories about women's solutions. Stay tuned for news of the awards.