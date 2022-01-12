US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains as CPI data in line with expectations
U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday after consumer prices data came largely in line with expectations, easing some concern about faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 147 points, or 0.41%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 70.75 points, or 0.45%.
Moments before data, Dow e-minis were up 94 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55.5 points, or 0.35%.
