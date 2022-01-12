Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains as CPI data in line with expectations

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 19:12 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains as CPI data in line with expectations

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Wednesday after consumer prices data came largely in line with expectations, easing some concern about faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 147 points, or 0.41%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 70.75 points, or 0.45%.

Moments before data, Dow e-minis were up 94 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55.5 points, or 0.35%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022