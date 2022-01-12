Left Menu

Govt will be only an investor in telcos post conversion of liabilities into equity: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the present and future debt liabilities will continue to remain with the telecom companies that have proposed to convert their interest liabilities payment into equity.Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL, Tata Teleservices Ltd TTSL and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Ltd TTML have proposed to convert their respective interest liability payable on dues to the government into equity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 20:01 IST
Govt will be only an investor in telcos post conversion of liabilities into equity: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • India

Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the present and future debt liabilities will continue to remain with the telecom companies that have proposed to convert their interest liabilities payment into equity.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) have proposed to convert their respective interest liability payable on dues to the government into equity. Post conversion, the government will have stakes in the three companies.

''Government will remain an investor only. The companies will be run by the professionals. All the debt liabilities will remain responsibility of the companies. The companies have given us commitment,'' Vaishnaw told PTI in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022