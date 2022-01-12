Soccer-Agent Raiola undergoes emergency surgery in Italy
Football agent Mino Raiola, whose clients include Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma, has undergone emergency surgery in hospital, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Raiola, 54, was admitted to San Raffaele hospital in Milan and underwent surgery on Wednesday morning. The nature of Raiola's condition or the reason for surgery was not specified.
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:24 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Football agent Mino Raiola, whose clients include Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma, has undergone emergency surgery in hospital, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Raiola, 54, was admitted to San Raffaele hospital in Milan and underwent surgery on Wednesday morning.
The nature of Raiola's condition or the reason for surgery was not specified. According to Forbes, Raiola was worth $84.7 million as of December 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paul Pogba
- Milan
- Forbes
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Haaland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Milan must move from San Siro to achieve success says Maldini
Armani cancels men's Milan show, Paris haute couture
Soccer-Milan close gap on leaders Inter after home win over Roma
Soccer-Milan in the market for a complete defender, says Pioli
Ibrahimović matches Ronaldo as Milan beats Venezia 3-0