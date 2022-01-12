Left Menu

Soccer-Agent Raiola undergoes emergency surgery in Italy

Football agent Mino Raiola, whose clients include Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma, has undergone emergency surgery in hospital, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Raiola, 54, was admitted to San Raffaele hospital in Milan and underwent surgery on Wednesday morning. The nature of Raiola's condition or the reason for surgery was not specified.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 12-01-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 21:24 IST
Soccer-Agent Raiola undergoes emergency surgery in Italy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

Football agent Mino Raiola, whose clients include Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma, has undergone emergency surgery in hospital, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Raiola, 54, was admitted to San Raffaele hospital in Milan and underwent surgery on Wednesday morning.

The nature of Raiola's condition or the reason for surgery was not specified. According to Forbes, Raiola was worth $84.7 million as of December 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022