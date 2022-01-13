Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Harpuneet Singh

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Harpuneet Singh, has joined the firm as a core member of our global Financial Services Sector. Based in Mumbai, Harpuneet has over two decades of leadership advisory experience across professional services and investment banking.

Sachin Rajan, Russell Reynolds Associates India Country Manager said, ''We are delighted to be able to offer his deep expertise to our clients. Harpuneet comes to us with an impressive background in consulting and strategy. He will partner with senior executives and boards to identify and develop talent to execute growth strategies.'' Harpuneet joins Russell Reynolds Associates from HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank, where he was an executive vice president and head of corporate finance and Equity Capital Markets in the investment banking business. In that role, he built the corporate finance franchise and grew revenues meaningfully. Prior to that, Harpuneet spent eight years at HSBC, responsible for the country's structured banking, mid-market financial sponsors and the Western India commercial banking team. Earlier in his career, he worked at Lehman Brothers and Citigroup, both in India, where he was responsible to build the mid-market infrastructure and transport portfolio for the two institutions.

Harpuneet holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry, with honors, from St. Stephen's College at Delhi University and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

About Russell Reynolds Associates Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 520+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)