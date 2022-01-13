Left Menu

UK's Persimmon buoyant on housing demand, names Jason Windsor as CFO

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 12:54 IST
UK's Persimmon buoyant on housing demand, names Jason Windsor as CFO
Jason Windsor Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Persimmon Plc said on Thursday demand for new homes stayed strong as Britain's No. 2 homebuilder built more houses in 2021 than the previous year, helped by government support measures and low mortgage rates. Jason Windsor has been appointed as the chief financial officer, the company said, adding that he is expected to join the homebuilder during the summer.

Prior to this role, Windsor was the group CFO with insurance firm Aviva Plc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022