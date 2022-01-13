RBI approves appointment of Ittira Davis as MD & CEO of Ujjivan SFB
He has over 40 years of work experience in India, Middle East and Europe, the lender said in a release.I am happy with Ittira coming to head Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in its transformational journey.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday said it has received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of Ittira Davis as its Managing Director & CEO for a period of one year.
Davis has been associated with Ujjivan since March 2015. He has over 40 years of work experience in India, Middle East and Europe, the lender said in a release.
''I am happy with Ittira coming to head Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in its transformational journey. His extensive global banking experience and familiarity with Ujjivan will enable him to successfully lead the bank,'' Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Chairman B A Prabhakar said in the release.
Prior to Ujjivan, Davis was the Managing Director with the Europe Arab Bank, London. He has also held leadership positions with Arab Bank plc, Bahrain and Citibank, India.
