Left Menu

RBI approves appointment of Ittira Davis as MD & CEO of Ujjivan SFB

He has over 40 years of work experience in India, Middle East and Europe, the lender said in a release.I am happy with Ittira coming to head Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in its transformational journey.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:32 IST
RBI approves appointment of Ittira Davis as MD & CEO of Ujjivan SFB
  • Country:
  • India

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Thursday said it has received the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of Ittira Davis as its Managing Director & CEO for a period of one year.

Davis has been associated with Ujjivan since March 2015. He has over 40 years of work experience in India, Middle East and Europe, the lender said in a release.

''I am happy with Ittira coming to head Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in its transformational journey. His extensive global banking experience and familiarity with Ujjivan will enable him to successfully lead the bank,'' Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Chairman B A Prabhakar said in the release.

Prior to Ujjivan, Davis was the Managing Director with the Europe Arab Bank, London. He has also held leadership positions with Arab Bank plc, Bahrain and Citibank, India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022