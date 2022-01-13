Euro zone bond yields edge higher as U.S. inflation relief fades

Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Thursday as market focus turned back to central banks' tightening policy path and heavy issuance, as U.S. inflation relief faded. The inflation print -- accelerating to 7% in December, in line with the findings of a Reuters poll -- provided bond investors with some respite on Wednesday, as it did not surge by more than expected.

But with inflation running at its highest in nearly 40 years, U.S. central bankers are coalescing around a plan to start tapping the brakes on economic growth as soon as March, with further monetary policy tightening likely as the year goes on. Faced with that prospect, euro zone bond yields have risen sharply in January, mirroring U.S. Treasuries.

"The market is nervous and volatile and it is focusing again on the Fed rate hike cycle. Furthermore we have a lot of issuance that adds some pressure," Michael Leister, head of rates strategy at Commerzbank, said. "Investors are nervous as well for the ECB policy path," he added.

Money market futures showed a full probability of a 10 basis point rate hike priced in by the ECB's October meeting and 18 basis points of hikes priced in by December, versus 15 bps last week, implying that a second 10 bps hike is nearly priced in by December. European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Thursday that the euro zone's inflation spike is not as transitory as earlier thought, but price growth is still likely to be under the ECB's 2% target in 2023 and 2024.

By 1215 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was up almost 1 basis points on the day at -0.054 after having risen as high as -0.014% on Tuesday, approaching positive yield territory for the first time since May 2019. Italy's 10-year bond yields were up 1 basis point at 1.34%

In a busy period for government bond issuance, Ireland drew robust demand of over 30 billion euros for the sale of a new 10-year bond, according to two lead managers. Cyprus also will raise 1 billion euros from the sale of a new 10-year bond with final orders over 7.8 billion euros, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

Furthermore, Italy sold the top planned amount of 7 billion euros of three- and seven-year bonds at auction, but paid the highest yields since July 2020. Later on the day investors focus is on Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

