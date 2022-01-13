Mexico welcomes Canada joining complaint against U.S. on auto rules
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier on Thursday welcomed Canada's decision to join Mexico in its complaint against the United States over the interpretation of rules of origin in the North American automotive industry.
"Happy to hear this," Clouthier wrote on Twitter. "The regional industry that has been developed for long time has to be defended."
Mexico said last week it had asked for a dispute settlement panel https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-usa-trade-idUSE1N2SV011 under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North American
- United States
- Canada
- Mexican
- Mexico
- USMCA
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Ice hockey-Canada, U.S. exhibition games cancelled ahead of Beijing Olympics; Soccer-Liverpool miss chance to close gap at top, as Spurs held by Saints and more
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Bruins' Marchand slams NHL's move to skip Beijing Games over COVID; Ice hockey-Canada, U.S. exhibition games cancelled ahead of Beijing Olympics and more
6 provinces in Canada report new daily highs for coronavirus
Bobsleigh-Canada team hit by COVID-19 outbreak in Latvia
3 Indo-Canadians honoured with Canada's civilian award