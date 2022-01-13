Mexico welcomes Canada joining complaint against U.S. on auto rules

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier on Thursday welcomed Canada's decision to join Mexico in its complaint against the United States over the interpretation of rules of origin in the North American automotive industry.

"Happy to hear this," Clouthier wrote on Twitter. "The regional industry that has been developed for long time has to be defended."

Mexico said last week it had asked for a dispute settlement panel https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-usa-trade-idUSE1N2SV011 under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact.

