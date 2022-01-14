Left Menu

China reports 201 new coronavirus cases on Jan 13 vs 190 a day earlier

China reported 201 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 13, up from 190 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. China reported 42 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, higher than 31 infections a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 06:27 IST
China reports 201 new coronavirus cases on Jan 13 vs 190 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 201 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 13, up from 190 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. Of the new infections, 143 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 124 a day earlier.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Shaanxi, Guangdong and Shanghai. China reported 42 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, higher than 31 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 13, mainland China had 104,580 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
2
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
3
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022