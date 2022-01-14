Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati train accident rises to 9, Rly Minister to visit site
The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district has gone up to nine, a Northeast Frontier Railway NFR spokesperson said here on Friday. Twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train had derailed and some of them capsized near Domohani in Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. Passenger relief operation at site is complete, Kaur added.
The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district has gone up to nine, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said here on Friday. Three of the deceased are yet to be identified, she added. Twelve coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train had derailed and some of them capsized near Domohani in Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. NFR's Chief Public relations Officer Guneet Kaur said the number of injured currently stands at 36. While 23 passengers are undergoing treatment at Super Specialty Hospital in Jalpaiguri, six are admitted to North Bengal Medical College and seven at Maynaguri Rural Hospital. She also said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit the accident site on Friday morning. The NFR general manager, Anshul Gupta, reached the spot at 12.08 am on Friday, and is supervising the restoration work of tracks for normalisation of train movement, she added. ''Passenger relief operation at site is complete,'' Kaur added.
