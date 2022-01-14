Left Menu

UK economy finally bigger than before pandemic in November

UK economy finally bigger than before pandemic in November
Britain's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.9% in November, finally taking it above its size just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The world's fifth-biggest economy was 0.7% bigger than it was in February 2020, the ONS said.

