UK economy finally bigger than before pandemic in November
14-01-2022
Britain's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.9% in November, finally taking it above its size just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.
The world's fifth-biggest economy was 0.7% bigger than it was in February 2020, the ONS said.
