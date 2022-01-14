Anurag Yadav Appointed as CEO of IHH Healthcare India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India ​Mr Anurag Yadav is appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare India, effective today. Anurag joined IHH Healthcare in April 2017 as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of its India Operations Division, where he oversaw the financial activities of IHH’s network of hospitals in India (excluding Fortis).

As the newly promoted CEO, he will provide leadership and strategic direction to IHH Healthcare India, ensuring that it continues to deepen trust with patients, employees, and other stakeholders, in line with IHH’s vision to be the world’s most trusted healthcare services network.

Prior to IHH, Anurag held senior leadership roles in Fortis Healthcare and Manipal Health Enterprises. With over 25 years of experience in business leadership, financial management, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions & post-merger integration, Anurag is well-positioned to take IHH India to its next level of success.

About IHH Healthcare IHH Healthcare is a leading international healthcare services provider with a vision to become the world's most trusted healthcare services network. We manage a portfolio of trusted healthcare brands – Acibadem, Mount Elizabeth, Prince Court, Gleneagles, Fortis, Pantai, Parkway and IMU – in our key markets of Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey, India and Greater China (including Hong Kong). Employing over 65,000 dedicated people across 80 hospitals in 10 countries, we offer a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services, from primary care to highly specialised acute medical treatment, through a diverse range of medical, diagnostic and ancillary assets from clinics and hospitals to laboratories and radiology centres.

