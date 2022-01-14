No evidence of assault on mentally-challenged girl yet: Rajasthan Police

Fresh findings have revealed that the mentally-challenged girl, who was found in a distressed state with injuries on her private parts in Alwar district, had travelled on her own, police said on Friday. They said they are yet to ascertain how the 14-year-old sustained such serious injuries.

The girl was found lying on a bridge near Tijara Fatak on Tuesday night. She was bleeding and was admitted to the district hospital. Later, she was referred to the J K Lone Hospital here.

According to doctors, her rectum was displaced and she underwent a two-and-a-half-hour surgery.

The police earlier said it appeared to be a case of rape but maintained that anything conclusive could only be said after the report of the medical jurist was out.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam told reporters that the girl travelled around 25 km from her village and reached Alwar city in an auto-rickshaw. She then walked towards the Tijara Fatak bridge ''on her own''.

“We have been able to track the girl's movements and traced the auto-rickshaw in which she travelled with 8-10 other passengers. A team of forensic experts have not found anything suspicious in the auto-rickshaw. The driver was interrogated and her co-passengers will be questioned,'' the SP said.

Gautam said the girl's medical report is yet to be out and teams have been investigating the case based on the FIR. CCTV footage collected from various locations showed her walking in many areas of the city and on the bridge, but no camera found her in a distressed condition on the bridge, police said. Meanwhile, a child psychologist and experts also interacted with the girl. Police said they are preparing a questionnaire for the experts so they could seek answers from the girl.

