Goa floor inaugurated at EXPO2020; all set to show its tourism prowess

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 15-01-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 00:32 IST
Indian state of Goa is all set to showcase its tourism prowess and business opportunities to the global investors at the India pavilion in the ongoing EXPO2020 Dubai.

Inaugurating the state’s floor on Friday, J Ashok Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, Sports & Youth Affairs, Tourism, Industries Trade & Commerce, Handicrafts Textile & Coir, said: ''The state of Goa is proud to be a part of the EXPO2020. The state looks forward to this opportunity to showcase its vibrant culture and invite investors to explore our major focus sectors such as Agro & Food Processing, IT & Knowledge-based Industry, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, and Tourism.” Goa will be making a strong pitch to the global investors by showcasing its business capabilities along with its tradition and culture through a series of events exhibiting opportunities across key focus sectors including Education, Tourism, Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Agro-based and Food Processing Industries and Aviation, Aerospace and Defence among others.

Swetika Sachan, CEO, Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board said, “I look forward to connecting with the Goan diaspora of the region and discuss the investment potential of the state. IPB is the single window agency of Goa, and we are here to offer the desired support to those looking to Goa for their next investment.” PTI CORR RUP RUP RUP

