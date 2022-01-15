Traffic advisory issued in Delhi ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal

The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal next week.

According to the advisory, rehearsals of Republic Day Parade-2022 shall be held on Raj Path on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

During rehearsal, traffic will be restricted at Rajapth-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Man Singh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon from 9 am to 12 pm, it said, adding that Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic.

The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and go to C-Hexagon via Rajpath.

The traffic will be diverted. Commuters are requested to observe traffic rules, road discipline and follow directions of traffic police personnel deployed at all intersections, the advisory said.

It suggested the commuters to take an alternative route from north to south and vice versa using Ring Road (Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-I P Flyover-Rajghat), from Lajpat Rai Marg-Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road, from Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Attaturk Mar-Kautilaya Marg-Sardar Patel Marg- Mother Teresa Crescent-RML-Baba Kharak Singh Marg, from Prithvi Raj Road-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road and from Burfkhana-Azad Market-Rani Jhansi Flyover-Punchkuian Road-Hanuman Murti-Vande Matram Marg-Dhaula Kuan.

Similarly, from east to west and vice versa, the commuters have been advised to take Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road-Vande Matram Marg, etc.

The commuters coming to Central Secretariat and Connaught Place from the south should take Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Ring Road-Vande Matram Marg-Link Road-Panchkuian Road or Ring Road-Sardar Patel Marg-11 Murti-Mother Teresa Crescent-R/A RML-North Avenue or Baba Kharak Singh Marg, the advisory stated.

Those coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-R/A RML-Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street-Mandir Marg and proceed further, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)