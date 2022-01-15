Left Menu

GAIL to help 475 persons walk again with artificial limbs, crutches

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-01-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 22:57 IST
GAIL to help 475 persons walk again with artificial limbs, crutches
  • Country:
  • India

The Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) has provided support to Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) -- the makers of the Jaipur Foot -- to rehabilitate 475 persons with disability, the organisation said on Saturday.

A total of 380 persons with disability will be provided with artificial limbs and 95 of them with crutches, R K Agarwal, the CEO of the BMVSS, said in a release.

D R Mehta, the founder and the chief patron of the BMVSS, said a number of public sector units including the nationalised banks are supporting the BMVSS in rehabilitation of such persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022