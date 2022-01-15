GAIL to help 475 persons walk again with artificial limbs, crutches

The Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) has provided support to Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) -- the makers of the Jaipur Foot -- to rehabilitate 475 persons with disability, the organisation said on Saturday.

A total of 380 persons with disability will be provided with artificial limbs and 95 of them with crutches, R K Agarwal, the CEO of the BMVSS, said in a release.

D R Mehta, the founder and the chief patron of the BMVSS, said a number of public sector units including the nationalised banks are supporting the BMVSS in rehabilitation of such persons.

