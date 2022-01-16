TN police crack down on violators of COVID curbs

Over Rs, 3 crores has been levied as a fine on violators of COVID curbs across Tamil Nadu and more than 300 vehicles have been seized for breach of night curfew in Chennai, police said on Sunday.

For violation of restrictions including those related to night curfew and lockdown on Sunday, a fine of Rs 3.45 crore has been imposed on violators across the State in a week since January 7, the State police said. Over 1.64 lakh people have been fined for not wearing masks and nearly 2,000 people for not maintaining a physical distance. People have also been fined for crowding (1,552). From 10 PM on Saturday to 5 AM on Sunday, senior police officials led a patrol in the city, filed 103 cases, and seized 307 vehicles (280 two-wheelers, 16 autorickshaws, and 11 light motor vehicles) for violating COVID-19 guidelines and night curfew.

The cases have been filed against those who have been roaming around the city at night without any valid reason and for defying COVID norms, a police press release said.

A total of 312 vehicle check-posts have been set up and 10,000 police personnel deployed to enforce the restrictions in Chennai city.

COVID curbs, including night curfew, have been in force since January 6 and so far, a fine of Rs 10,93,800 has been collected and 5,469 cases have been filed for not wearing face masks. A fine of Rs 13,500 has been levied for not maintaining social distance, the city police said. Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 23,989 new virus cases and 11 fatalities.

