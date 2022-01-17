Atrimed Pharmaceuticals Introduce - Vyvuz: A Capsule that can Inhibit Viral Replication

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Bangalore based Atrimed Pharmaceuticals recently launched their new find ‘Vyvuz Capsules’, a highly researched product licensed by the “Drug Authority of Kerala'' that has been shown to inhibit the virus by up to 99.9%. In the wake of the Omicron threat, it has become imperative to have a multi-pronged strategy to combat SARS CoV2. Dr. Hrishikesh Damle, M D & CEO - Atrimed Pharma stated that “As we know, vaccines are a good way to prevent the severity of the disease.” He continued, “Other measures like medicines that can prevent the replication of the virus also have a major role. With the ease of use and affordable price, all primary contacts, those who are travelling, attending gatherings or school-going children, can be protected against the virus with the addition of Vyvuz to existing measures.” Since it is known to be safe, Vyvuz has ingredients that have been tested in the Government of India Biotechnology labs and have been shown to inhibit the virus by up to 99.9%. It is going to take longer to achieve 100% vaccination with two doses among the eligible population. Children aged 15 to 18 are recently approved to be vaccinated. A booster for all is a distant dream currently. At this juncture, Vyvuz comes as a welcome alternative that can be added to the current effort. This formulation has been tested against the ‘Delta’ variant and was found to be effective. AI based studies prove that it is also effective against the ‘Omicron’ variant. The formulation contains Centella Asiatica, WithaniaSomnifera, and Andrographis Paniculata. Atrimed has conducted In-Silico, In-Vitro, In-Vivo, Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials. The formulation was proven to be effective in reducing inflammatory markers and hence early symptomatic relief in COVID patients. The present formulation has been developed through the meticulous research carried out by Atrimed, and we request all Ayurvedic Doctors to judicially prescribe the product. About Atrimed Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

Based in Bangalore, develops medicines from plant based molecules to develop drugs that cure diseases which have plagued humanity such as Psoriasis, Acne, Arthritis and more. It combines the traditional cures with the knowledge base created from computer aided drug design, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence to establish a library of plant molecules, some 400,000 strong, the largest in the world. Its products cater to Skin and Hair care, Mother and Child care, and Bone related diseases, Nutrition, Metabolism and Allergies. The pharmaceutical company was sent to BIO 2019, Philadelphia, USA which is the largest Biotechnology Expo in the world by the Karnataka Government to showcase Karnataka’s biotechnological ecosystem to learn more about the perspectives of high-level government officials, key thought leaders and experts from around the world on the new opportunities and challenges facing the global biotech industry. For further information, please visit: atrimed.com. Image: Vyvuz capsule jar Video: AtrimedVyvuz Press Conference PWR PWR

