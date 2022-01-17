MSME Minister inaugurates MSME Pavilion World Expo, 2020 Dubai

Union Minister of MSME Shri Narayan Rane and Minister of State for MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma along with Sh. B. B Swain, Secretary, MSME and Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC today inaugurated the MSME Pavilion virtually in the presence of officials from Government of Dubai and dignitaries joining from all over the country in World Expo, 2020 Dubai.

The World Expo2020 Dubai, held under the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) aims at bringing together millions of people for the world's exceptional show, celebrating human brilliance and achievement with theme "Connecting Minds, Creating Future". Ministry of MSME's participation in the Expo would help to develop understanding about the MSME ecosystem in India as well as enable interaction with Governments of different countries, Business and Industry leaders, which would help in exchange of best practices adopted across the world.

The Union Minister also launched the Khadi India Film produced by KVIC. In his inaugural address, Shri Rane said that MSME sector plays a significant role in terms of job creation and expanding manufacturing base. Today, it has over 6 crore units employing over 11 crore people and is a significant contributor to the economic growth with over 30% of contribution to the GDP and over 48% of overall exports from India. Ministry's focus is to create a benchmark for MSMEs across country by scaling them to new heights in terms of exports, quality of products, contribution to GDP and providing world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology to all MSMEs operating in India.

MoS Shri Bhanu Pratap Verma said that Ministry of MSME has been undertaking various important initiatives to boost the MSME sector and has been actively engaged in spearheading initiatives like finance facilitation, capacity building & skill training, facilitating market linkages, technology upgradation, etc. for the overall inclusive development of MSMEs across the country.

