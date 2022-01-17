Metro Brands shares rally over 19 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of footwear retail chain Metro Brands on Monday rallied over 19 per cent after the company reported a 54.63 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December.

The stock zoomed 19.99 per cent to hit its upper circuit limit of Rs 609.45 during the day on the BSE. It settled at Rs 606.75, a gain of 19.46 per cent.

At the NSE, it jumped 19.10 per cent to settle at Rs 605.

Footwear retail chain Metro Brands has reported a 54.63 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 100.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 65.22 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations was up 59.02 per cent at Rs 483.77 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 304.21 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

MBL CEO Nissan Joseph said it was the best quarterly revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and profit after tax (PAT) in the history of the company. As of December 31, 2021, MBL operated 629 stores across 140 cities in India.

