Mauritius Telecom launches MyT Start-Up for aspiring entrepreneurs

In a bid to give a boost to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector, Mauritius Telecom (MT) launched, today in Port-Louis, a Plug and Play internet offer, MyT Start-Up, for aspiring entrepreneurs. MT also reviewed its Business Boost packages and has come up with a series of interesting offers to provide more benefits and quality services to small enterprises.

Present at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of MT, Mr Sherry Singh, underlined that the aim is to further promote the SME sector especially during the pandemic. SMEs, he added, contribute to around 50% of total employment for Mauritius and 36% of the country's Gross Domestic Product.

Creativity and connectivity, he said, is key to enhancing the performance of a business. Small businesses, he indicated, are more prone to adapting and reacting to new opportunities hence the need to constantly provide innovative products and services to MyT clients.

To this end, Mr Singh expressed hope that these tailor-made packages by MT will respond to the needs of SMEs of all size.

MyT Start-Up

MyT Start-Up has been designed for aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to launch their business promptly. It offers the possibility to have a Plug and Play internet connection of 1TB with a 4G rooter, and 150 minutes as free call at Rs 900 per month. Users of MyT Start-up can also, at an additional cost, benefit from the mobile application, Club App 3CX, which allows to have a fixed business number on a smartphone, unlimited calls and videoconferences.

Business Boost Packages

The Business Boost packages are available at the same price with additional offers: 20 Mbps to 30 Mbps for Rs 1250 per month; 50 Mbps to 80 Mbps for Rs 2400 per month; and 100 Mbps to 500 Mbps for Rs 4700 per month. The package also includes a new offer of 1 Gbps for SMEs at Rs 6500 per month. A panoply of new benefits is also available on the 80, 500 and 1 Gbps packages such as a domain name, 50 GB mailbox, 1TB cloud storage, Microsoft Teams and more than 60 channels.

