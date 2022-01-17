Left Menu

Industry welcomes PM Modi's emphasis on clean, green growth

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:52 IST
Industry welcomes PM Modi's emphasis on clean, green growth
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the world on the first day of the WEF's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit reflects his commitment to reforms and to become a reliable and resilient partner for global value chains, India Inc said on Monday.

Citing India's commitment to deepen economic reforms and improve ease of doing business, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that this is the best time to invest in the country as policy-making is focussed on the needs for the next 25 years for a 'clean and green' as well as 'sustainable and reliable' growth period.

According to CII, the Prime Minister’s emphasis on a green, clean and sustainable growth process is reassuring for India’s future growth. FICCI said that India’s attractiveness amongst global investors is expected to get a further boost with continued commitment of the government towards reforms, ease of doing business and approach towards higher growth and prosperity over the next 25 years.

''Industry completely supports India’s commitment towards clean, green, sustainable and reliable energy and will work with the government in accomplishing the net zero targets by 2070,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022