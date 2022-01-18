Left Menu

DoT amends telecom licences to enable machine-to-machine communications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 11:34 IST
DoT amends telecom licences to enable machine-to-machine communications
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DoT_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecom has amended telecom licenses to enable service providers to roll out machine-to-machine communication -- a service which is considered as a key driver of 5G adoption -- in the country.

While the DoT had issued machine-to-machine (M2M) guidelines in May 2018, the clause related to their provisioning was not part of the telecom licenses.

The DoT in the license amendment has incorporated M2M with a pan-India permit, limited to circle level and district level, according to a circular.

Telecom operators interested in providing M2M services across India will have an entry fee of Rs 30 lakh, a performance bank guarantee (PBG) of Rs 40 lakh, and a financial bank guarantee (FBG) of Rs 2 lakh.

The entry fee for the circle-level category has been fixed at Rs 2 lakh, PBG Rs 2 lakh, and FBG at Rs 20,000. The entry fee, PBG, and FBG for the district level will be Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 2,000, respectively.

The DoT has also added a clause for the provisioning of audio text or interactive voice response service (IVRS) as part of a telecom license.

The amendment has been made across all categories of telecom service licenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022