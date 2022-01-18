Left Menu

Gas tanker collides with truck on Mumbai-Nashik route; traffic held up for five hours

The incident took place around 3.30 am, when a gas tanker collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Mankoli, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell RDMC. Drivers of both the vehicles were injured and rushed to a local hospital, where they were undergoing treatment, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 14:12 IST
Gas tanker collides with truck on Mumbai-Nashik route; traffic held up for five hours
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A collision between a gas tanker and truck resulted in a traffic snarl on Mumbai-Nashik bypass road in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Tuesday, a civic official said.

Local firemen, personnel from the disaster management cell and traffic police rushed to the spot and the vehicular movement was affected for five hours, the official said. The incident took place around 3.30 am, when a gas tanker collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Mankoli, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC). Drivers of both the vehicles were injured and rushed to a local hospital, where they were undergoing treatment, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Balasaheb Patil said the highway has been since been cleared for traffic and the vehicular movement was restored.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022