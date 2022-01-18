Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 14:50 IST
Zypp Electric's two-wheelers to be integrated onto Battery Smart's network
Battery Smart, an electric vehicle battery-swapping service provider, on Tuesday said it has partnered with shared electric mobility start-up Zypp Electric for integration of the latter's electric two-wheelers into its network.

Under the partnership, 2,000 Zypp Electric two-wheelers will be integrated onto Battery Smart's network and riders will have access to over 175 swap stations across the Delhi-NCR region, the company said in a statement.

A pilot of 200 vehicles is already underway, it added.

''Our partnership with Zypp Electric adds a large base of commercial two-wheelers and helps us improve the utilisation of our growing network,'' Battery Smart co-founder Pulkit Khurana said.

Khurana added that the company's network for battery swapping helps mitigate the fear of range anxiety typically associated with electric vehicles (EVs), especially for the logistics segment.

Battery Smart claims that it has completed seven lakh swaps and currently services over 2,500 electric two- and three-wheelers daily. It aims to provide EV drivers access to two-minute swaps within a one-km radius with zero wait time.

Zypp Electric co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta said, ''Having access to the largest network of battery swapping in the country helps our drivers be on the road for longer durations. The partnership with Battery Smart also allows us to remain asset-light while expanding our fleet numbers further, without incurring a large CAPEX associated with the batteries and stations.'' PTI RKL HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

