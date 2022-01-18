Embassy group gives on lease nearly 4.65 lakh sq ft office space to Allianz in Kerala

Realty firm Embassy Group on Tuesday said it has provided on lease nearly 4.65 lakh square feet office space to Allianz in Trivandrum in Kerala. Embassy group has provided space to Allianz companies in its Embassy Taurus TechZone project. Allianz has taken 463,704 square feet of the Grade-A office space, Embassy group said in a statement. This is the largest single office lease transaction in Trivandrum, it added. Embassy group and Taurus Investment Holdings India are jointly developing a 3 million square feet SEZ (Special Economic Zone) project. This is part of the Taurus Downtown Trivandrum mixed used project. Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group, said, “This is a testament to how demand for large office spaces by blue chips has not been diminished by COVID-19, and we are confident that it will continue to grow.'' He said the Embassy Group would meet this mounting demand for Trivandrum's booming IT, ITeS and BPM (Business Process Management) sector. Somesh Jauhari, Chief People Officer for Allianz Technology India and Allianz Services India, said, “With this new space, we aim to consolidate our presence of close to two decades in Technopark, Trivandrum, across multiple buildings...'' ''This also reaffirms our commitment to further grow in this location that's home to over 5,500 Allianz employees and remains one of the single largest locations for Allianz outside of Europe,'' he added. Founded in 1993, Embassy Group is one of India's largest real estate firms with a portfolio of over 62 million square feet of prime commercial, residential, and industrial space in India.

