K-Fon project progressing quickly, says CM

Kerala government's ambitious public centric project, K-FON, for providing high speed internet for free to the poor and at affordable rates to others is ''progressing quickly,'' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

He said free internet connection will be provided to 100 BPL families in every assembly constituency by May this year. ''Of the current 2600 km of optical ground wire installation, 2045 km has been completed,'' the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

''Out of the 34,961 km of ADS OFC cable laying, 11,906 km has been finished. Completed 114 of total 375 POPs (Points of Presence) & the entire work of the NOC (Network Operating Center)'', the Chief Minister said.

The project aims at providing internet connectivity for free to around 20 lakh BPL families and at subsidised rates for the rest.

The CM said of the 30,000 government offices, 3,019 have been given connectivity. ''Now, 3000 - 5000 offices are added to the network every month & will be completed by June 2022. By May 2022, free internet connection will be provided to 100 BPL families in every assembly constituency'', he said.

The project, which was announced in May 2020, will also provide high speed internet access to over 30,000 government offices and educational institutions.

