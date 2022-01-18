Left Menu

K-Fon project progressing quickly, says CM

Kerala governments ambitious public centric project, K-FON, for providing high speed internet for free to the poor and at affordable rates to others is progressing quickly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.He said free internet connection will be provided to 100 BPL families in every assembly constituency by May this year.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:48 IST
K-Fon project progressing quickly, says CM
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala government's ambitious public centric project, K-FON, for providing high speed internet for free to the poor and at affordable rates to others is ''progressing quickly,'' Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

He said free internet connection will be provided to 100 BPL families in every assembly constituency by May this year. ''Of the current 2600 km of optical ground wire installation, 2045 km has been completed,'' the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

''Out of the 34,961 km of ADS OFC cable laying, 11,906 km has been finished. Completed 114 of total 375 POPs (Points of Presence) & the entire work of the NOC (Network Operating Center)'', the Chief Minister said.

The project aims at providing internet connectivity for free to around 20 lakh BPL families and at subsidised rates for the rest.

The CM said of the 30,000 government offices, 3,019 have been given connectivity. ''Now, 3000 - 5000 offices are added to the network every month & will be completed by June 2022. By May 2022, free internet connection will be provided to 100 BPL families in every assembly constituency'', he said.

The project, which was announced in May 2020, will also provide high speed internet access to over 30,000 government offices and educational institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022