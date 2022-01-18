Left Menu

Air India to curtail or revise US flights due to 5G internet deployment 

Air India said on Tuesday it will curtail or revise its flights to the US due to deployment of 5G internet there from January 19. Therefore, a group of US-based airlines said on Monday in a letter to FAA that that 5G internet deployment could cause catastrophic aviation crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Air India said on Tuesday it will curtail or revise its flights to the US due to deployment of 5G internet there from January 19. US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had on January 14 said that "5G interference with the aircraft's radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway". Therefore, a group of US-based airlines said on Monday in a letter to FAA that that 5G internet deployment could cause "catastrophic" aviation crisis. The group comprises airlines such as United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and FedEx. Apart from Air India, United Airlines and American Airlines are the other two carriers that operate flights between India and the US. The airlines group said that 5G should be implemented everywhere in the US except within two miles of airport runways of affected airports. Air India tweeted on Tuesday: "Due to deployment of 5G communications in USA, our operations to USA from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from January 19, 2022." "Update in this regard will be informed shortly," it added.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

