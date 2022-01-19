Left Menu

MP govt sets the ball rolling to replace redundant Urdu, Persian words with Hindi in police lexicon

The Madhya Pradesh government has started the process to replace with Hindi the Urdu, Farsi Persian and other non-Hindi words being used by the state police in various proceedings. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had last month announced to replace the words from other languages which are not in use with Hindi in the police proceedings.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-01-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 10:22 IST
MP govt sets the ball rolling to replace redundant Urdu, Persian words with Hindi in police lexicon
MP home minister Narottam Mishra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has started the process to replace with Hindi the Urdu, Farsi (Persian), and other non-Hindi words being used by the state police in various proceedings. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had last month announced to replace the words from other languages which are not in use with Hindi in the police proceedings. The Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters issued a letter on Tuesday asking senior police officers from various districts to submit suggestions within seven days about replacing non-Hindi words in the official lexicon. The directive said that a Hindi word lexicon is to be prepared so that these words can be used in police proceedings in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022