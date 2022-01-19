Pet foods start-up Dogsee Chew raises Rs 50 cr

Pet foods start-up Dogsee Chew on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 50 crore in Series A round from Mankind Pharma along with existing investor, Sixth Sense Ventures.

The investment in the firm that offers 100 per cent vegetarian dog treats marks Mankind Pharma's entry into the pet food category, Dogsee Chew said in a statement.

Sixth Sense Ventures had also earlier participated in the company's pre-series A funding in November 2021, it added.

The funds will be primarily used towards brand building, R&D, and building a strong distribution network, the company said, adding it currently exports its products to over 30 countries.

Commenting on the fundraise, Dogsee Chew Founder Bhupendra Khanal said, ''Mankind Pharma has an established history of creating highly successful consumer products. Having the backing of such a giant is a huge vote of confidence for us and we look forward to learning from their expertise.'' On its investment, Mankind Pharma Chief Operations Officer Arjun Juneja said, ''The trust that people have shown in Dogsee Chew has strengthened our confidence to invest in a brand that is true to its nature. Mankind has always believed in innovation and, with brands like Dogsee Chew that are innovative and young, we see the future of India.'' PTI RKL MR MR

