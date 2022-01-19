Left Menu

JSW Ispat Special Products posts Rs 28 cr net loss in Dec qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 21:55 IST
JSW Ispat Special Products posts Rs 28 cr net loss in Dec qtr
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Ispat Special Products Limited on Wednesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.24 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 29.49 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing. Its total income, however, increased to Rs 1,476.46 crore during the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year, from Rs 1,163.61 crore in the year-ago period.

During the said quarter, the company saw its expenses soaring to Rs 1,504.70 crore against Rs 1,134.12 crore earlier.

In August 2018, a consortium of Mauritius-based Aion Investments Private Limited (AION) and JSW Steel Limited acquired Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited (MIEL) and later renamed it JSW Ispat Special Products Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022