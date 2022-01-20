Left Menu

China stocks rise as policy rate cuts lift sentiment

** The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said it has asked companies listed on the Nasdaq-style STAR Market to disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related information in their annual reports. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech index rose 3.3%, with Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group and Meituan gaining between 4.4% and 6.9%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-01-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 10:09 IST
China stocks rise as policy rate cuts lift sentiment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rose on Thursday after a set of key policy rates and lending benchmarks were cut to prop up a slowing economy, with investors pinning hopes on further easing in policies by Beijing. The CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 4,833.21 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,568.35.

The Hang Seng index added 2.3% to 24,689.32. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 2.9% to 8,682.55. ** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points, and the five-year LPR was reduced by 5 basis points — the first reduction since April 2020.

** The CSI300 banks index rose 2.4%, while consumer staples added 1.9%. ** Real estate developers gained 1% after Reuters reported China is drafting nationwide rules to make it easier for developers to access funds from sales still held in escrow accounts, in its latest move to ease a severe cash crunch in the sector.

** Chipmakers eased 0.3%, as China's industry ministry projected tight supplies of semiconductors to continue over a relatively long period of time. ** The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said it has asked companies listed on the Nasdaq-style STAR Market to disclose environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related information in their annual reports.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech index rose 3.3%, with Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group and Meituan gaining between 4.4% and 6.9%. ** China's cyberspace regulator denied on Wednesday issuing a document with new guidelines for the nation's big internet companies that would require them to seek approval for new investments and fundraising.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong jumped nearly 5%, with Shimao Group, Country Garden Holdings , Sunac China Holdings up between 6% and 12%. ** The Hang Seng Finance Index rose 1.6%, with insurer AIA Group up 4.8%. Consumer staples added 2.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022