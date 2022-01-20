Kirloskar Brothers Limited wins 'India's Most Ethical Company' Award

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a world leader in providing fluid management solutions, has won the prestigious 'India's Most Ethical Company' Award for the 'Ethical Company in Industrial Manufacturing' category by CMO Asia. CMO Asia is an independent and not-for-profit body guided by an Advisory Council.

The 'India's Most Ethical Company' Award reaffirms KBL's core belief and philosophy of conducting business with a moral responsibility in tandem with a conscious driven approach. KBL is one of the world's best and biggest pump manufacturing companies with an expertise in engineering and manufacturing of systems for fluid management. Established in 1888 and incorporated in 1920, KBL is the flagship company of the $ 2.1 billion Kirloskar Group.

KBL has established the Ethics Committee and appointed Head Ethics Counsellor and Regional Ethics Counsellors for all of their manufacturing locations, that look after the implementation of the Code of Ethics. All KBL employees are trained in the organisation's anti-corruption policies and procedures through Code of Ethics. Every year, the group conducts an online certification cum affidavit module which is mandatory for all employees to go through.

Ms Rama Kirloskar, Joint Managing Director, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, said the 'India's Most Ethical Company Award is a reflection of the honesty with which KBL conducts its business. ''Since our inception, we have always been driven by our values; we nurture and are accountable to all our shareholders in maintaining and increasing their wealth. KBL's Code of Ethics is a guideline for employees while addressing legal and ethical issues that come up during any employee's journey of business dealing for KBL,'' she said.

As per the process of the KBL Code of Ethics eLearning Module, employees need to complete a multiple-choice question test based on the Code of Ethics of the company. These mandatory tests were devised and rolled out in January, 2013.There are four sections, such as compliance, business conduct, relationship and enforcement. The process helps employees in being aware of their responsibilities vis-à-vis the company's Code of Ethics established in December, 2009.

This latest award is yet another feather in the KBL cap, as the company was also honoured by the World CSR Congress 2014 Award under the category 'India's Most Ethical Company in the Industrial Manufacturing'.

About Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL): KBL was established as Kirloskar Brothers in 1888, from which various group companies emerged later. Kirloskar Brothers Limited was incorporated as a limited liability company on January 15, 1920. A global conglomerate, it provides complete fluid management solutions for large infrastructure projects in the areas of water supply, power plants, building & construction, process industries, irrigation, oil & gas, and marine & defence. It engineers and manufactures industrial, agricultural, and domestic pumps, valves, and hydro turbines. It is also India's largest centrifugal pump manufacturer with eight manufacturing facilities in India along with other international subsidiaries and operations in the Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. KBL has over 12,000 channel partners in India and 80 overseas and is supported by the best-in-class PAN-India network of authorised service and refurbishment centres. All manufacturing plants of KBL have the necessary Quality, Environment, Occupational Health & Safety, and Energy standard certifications under the Integrated Management System (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and ISO 50001:2018). The company's Kirloskarvadi plant is a state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing facility, which houses Asia's largest hydraulic research centre with a testing facility of up to 5000 kW and 50,000 m3/hr. KBL is the only pump manufacturing company in India and the 9th in the world to be accredited with the N and NPT certification by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

