BRIEF-Emirates Cleared To Resume All US Operations
Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:37 IST
EMIRATES: * EMIRATES CLEARED TO RESUME ALL US OPERATIONS
* SERVICES TO CHICAGO, DALLAS FORT WORTH, MIAMI, NEWARK, ORLANDO AND SEATTLE WILL RESUME FROM 21 JANUARY * AIRLINE'S FLIGHT SCHEDULE TO ALL 12 US PASSENGER DESTINATIONS RESTORED BY SATURDAY
* LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK JFK, AND WASHINGTON DC SERVICES REMAIN UNIMPACTED * A380 FLIGHTS TO BOSTON, HOUSTON AND SAN FRANCISCO WILL RETURN TO 777 OPERATIONS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
