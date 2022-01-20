BRIEF-Emirates Cleared To Resume All US Operations

EMIRATES: * EMIRATES CLEARED TO RESUME ALL US OPERATIONS

* SERVICES TO CHICAGO, DALLAS FORT WORTH, MIAMI, NEWARK, ORLANDO AND SEATTLE WILL RESUME FROM 21 JANUARY * AIRLINE'S FLIGHT SCHEDULE TO ALL 12 US PASSENGER DESTINATIONS RESTORED BY SATURDAY

* LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK JFK, AND WASHINGTON DC SERVICES REMAIN UNIMPACTED * A380 FLIGHTS TO BOSTON, HOUSTON AND SAN FRANCISCO WILL RETURN TO 777 OPERATIONS

