Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL65 BIZ-VIRUS-SPUTNIK-OMICRON Two doses of Sputnik provide two times higher antibodies against Omicron than Pfizer vaccine: Study New Delhi: A study has found that two doses of Sputnik V provide two times higher virus neutralising antibodies against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 than two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday. DEL50 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex skids for third day to close below 60k; RIL, IT stocks tumble Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex spiralled lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday to finish below the 60,000-level, weighed by hectic selling in IT, energy and finance stocks amid a sell-off in European equities. DEL61 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slips 7 paise to end at 74.51 against USD Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened by 7 paise to close at 74.51 against the US dollar on Thursday as sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices hurt forex market sentiment.

DEL79 BIZ-NESTLE-KITKAT Nestle says Kitkat wrappers with Lord Jagannath pics 'already withdrawn' New Delhi: Facing flak on social media, Nestle India on Thursday said it has ''already withdrawn'' from the market packs of its popular chocolate brand Kitkat which depicted images of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra on wrappers, and also expressed regret over the incident.

DEL46 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rallies Rs 415 on global cues; silver zooms Rs 858 New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 415 to Rs 48,327 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, reflecting overnight gains in the international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM24 BIZ-NCLAT-JET AIRWAYS NCLAT directs Jalan-Kalrock consortium to share resolution plan details with Jet Airways' workmen New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday directed the Kalrock-Jalan consortium, the winning bidder for bankrupt Jet Airways, to share portions of the resolution plan pertaining to claims of employees with the airline's workmen.

DCM49 BIZ-WTO-DAVOS Key WTO members to hold virtual meet tomorrow to discuss reform measures, response to pandemic New Delhi: Issues like the WTO's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, proposed pact on fisheries subsidies and reform measures will figure in a virtual meeting of key members of the World Trade Organization tomorrow, an official said.

DCM60 BIZ-WORKERS-INFLATION-RETAIL Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rise to 4.78 pc, 5.03 pc in December New Delhi: Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose to 4.78 per cent and 5.03 per cent respectively in December 2021, mainly due to higher price of certain food items, official data showed on Thursday. DCM63 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors' wealth plummets over Rs 6.80 lakh cr in 3 days of market fall New Delhi: Investors' wealth has eroded by over Rs 6,80,441 crore in three days of market fall amid weak global trends and muted domestic sentiments.

DCM73 BIZ-LD RESULTS-HUL HUL Q3 net rises 18.68 pc to Rs 2,300 cr; net sales up 10.25 pc at Rs 13,196 cr New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported an 18.68 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,300 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, helped by volume-driven growth and ''handsome market share gains'' in all divisions amid high inflation impacting demand, especially in the rural market.

DCM13 BIZ-NCLAT HCL TECH NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against HCL Tech New Delhi: In a major relief to IT firm HCL Technologies, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the insolvency proceedings initiated against it on a plea filed by a creditor.

DCM80 BIZ-PTC INDIA-PFS-DIRECTORS Senior-level panel looking into resignation of 3 independent directors of PFS: PTC India New Delhi: Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Thursday said a senior-level committee of the firm is looking into the matter of resignation of three independent directors from the board of its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services (PFS) over corporate governance and other issues.

