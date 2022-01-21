Left Menu

Macron touts French fashion industry as economic motor ahead of election

He has been keen to shift the debate away from immigration and law-and-order and focus on the economy, which has been recovering strongly from the pandemic. "Today, when I look at figures from 2021, it (fashion) is the leading export sector of our country," Macron told an audience of apprentices gathered at a new Chanel-sponsored site that brings luxury craft houses together.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 00:28 IST
Macron touts French fashion industry as economic motor ahead of election

President Emmanuel Macron praised the fashion industry as France's top export sector on Friday, ahead of an election he wants to make about his economic record, as he inaugurated a complex of ateliers specialising in luxury craft-making. French voters go to the polls in April to pick a new president, with Macron expected to run. He has been keen to shift the debate away from immigration and law-and-order and focus on the economy, which has been recovering strongly from the pandemic.

"Today, when I look at figures from 2021, it (fashion) is the leading export sector of our country," Macron told an audience of apprentices gathered at a new Chanel-sponsored site that brings luxury craft houses together. "Your crafts are artistic crafts ... Your crafts are important for the economy," he said, adding that the sector accounted for 600,000 direct jobs in France.

The president and his wife Brigitte, who wore a Chanel haute couture jacket, spent two hours visiting the ateliers, examining elaborate embroideries work and speaking with craftspeople. Pent-up demand from international buyers eager after months of lockdown to splash out on fine clothes and accessories from the birthplace of haute couture - or at least stamped with the logo of one of France's famous fashion houses - has helped fuel growth.

With an eye towards harnessing this growth spurt by fostering collaborative work, Chanel has grouped around 600 artisans together over seven floors, at the site on the edge of the capital's 19th arrondissement, known as 19M.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022