R K Singh reviews progress of solar roof top scheme

Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh has reviewed the progress of solar roof top scheme and directed officials to simplify the rules in order to make it more accessible to common people, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh has reviewed the progress of solar roof top scheme and directed officials to simplify the rules in order to make it more accessible to common people, according to an official statement released on Friday. During the review meeting held on January 19, the Minister announced that it will not be necessary for any household to get the roof top installed by any of the listed vendors.

"The households may also install the roof top by themselves or get the roof top installed by any vendor of their choice, and inform the distribution company about the installation alongwith a photograph of the system which has been installed," Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement. The intimation to the DISCOM of the installation of the roof top can be given either in the material form through a letter / application or on the designated website which has been set up by every DISCOM and by the Government of India for the Roof Top Scheme. The distribution company will ensure that the netmetering will be provided within 15 days of the information being received.

The subsidy to be given by the Government of India which is 40 per cent for roof top of upto 3 KW capacity and 20 per cent beyond that upto 10 KW will be credited to the account of the householder by the DISCOM within 30 days of the installation, it said. In order to ensure that the quality of the solar panel and the inverter is according to the prescribed standard; the Government of India will publish from time to time the lists of solar panel manufacturers and inverter manufacturers whose products meet the expected quality standards and the price lists thereof; and the householder can select the solar panels and inverter of his choice.

The option of getting the roof top installed by any of the vendors designated by the DISCOM remains available as earlier. In such cases also, the householder may select the solar panel and inverter of his choice, the ministry added. (ANI)

