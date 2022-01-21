AIGF, Arthur D Little launch independent compliance audit for gaming companies

The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and its skill games compliance partner Arthur D Little (ADL) on Friday announced the launch of an independent compliance audit in a bid to further strengthen the self-regulatory process for industry players.

The online skill gaming industry currently abides by a self-regulatory model which is designed to incorporate necessary checks that enable the users to experience safe and responsible gameplay, according to a statement.

With the introduction of the new compliance audit, AIGF aims to strengthen the self-regulatory process further, it added.

The audit methodology considers seven key parameters to validate the gaming platforms.

These include user verification standards, player protection, responsible gaming, financial integrity, conflict redressal, advertising and promotions, and legal and gaming compliance, the statement said.

ADL is a renowned international management consulting firm, and with this new audit mechanism, AIGF is poised to support and positively impact the overall gaming industry of India.

''With this certification, we plan to support our federation and member stakeholders in setting concrete foundations for the self-regulatory landscape.

''With initiatives like this along with the support of the relevant policymakers both at the centre and the state, we are confident that we can positively impact the online gaming industry in India,'' AIGF Chief Executive Officer Roland Landers said.

MPL has become the first company to be certified as AIGF charter compliant by this audit having met all these parameters, the statement said.

''MPL has successfully abided by all the parameters set for this compliance audit and has been certified as AIGF Skill Games Charter Compliant.

''This continues to highlight MPL as a responsible business and is a testament to them introducing and using industry-leading consumer safeguard standards,'' Landers said.

Commenting on the audit and certification, Arthur D Little India and South Asia Managing Partner and CEO Barnik Chitran Maitra said this is the right step taken towards supporting the skill-based online gaming space and paving the way to make India a global gaming destination.

