Left Menu

Maha: Coach of empty passenger train derails at Pune station; rail traffic unaffected

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:18 IST
Maha: Coach of empty passenger train derails at Pune station; rail traffic unaffected
  • Country:
  • India

A coach of an empty passenger train derailed at Pune railway station in Maharashtra on Friday morning, a railway official said. The incident took place around 9.30 am when the empty train was being moved from the railway yard to the platform, he said.

''An empty train was being moved to the platform from the yard, when one of its coaches derailed during the shunting work in the morning,'' the official said.

The work of restoration was underway, he said, adding that the rail traffic remained unaffected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022