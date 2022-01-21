Vikram Dev Dutt takes charge as Air India CMD

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:12 IST
Vikram Dev Dutt on Friday took charge as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India, which will be handed over to the Tata group this year.

The government had on October 8 last year announced that the Tata Group has won the bid to acquire Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.

In a press release, Air India said Dutt took over the charge of the airline on Friday from Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal, who was at the helm of Air India till now.

Dutt is a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre. Air India said Dutt has been appointed the airline's CMD in the rank and pay of additional secretary.

